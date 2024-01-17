Three men killed in Morvant

News

Three men were shot dead on Tuesday night in Morvant.

According to reports, the men were sitting on concrete benches in Paradise Heights shortly before 8 pm when a vehicle pulled up and several men in police uniforms ordered the trio to “freeze.”

When the men complied, they were shot multiple times. Videos on social media showed their bodies on the road as onlookers called for one of the victims to be taken to hospital.

Up until press time, Newsday could not confirm the identities of the victims.