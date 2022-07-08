Three men killed in Cocorite in two days

News

Geovani Jones Lashley, shot dead in Cocorite. –

The body of a 52-year-old taxi driver was found one day after his birthday at his Cocorite home early on Thursday morning.

Police said relatives of Barry Brent James tried contacting him several times on Wednesday but were unsuccessful and visited his Pitilal Hill, Water Hole, home at around 6.45 am on Thursday.

Shemuel Robinson, shot dead in Cocorite. –

The relatives noticed the door was open.

On checking, they saw James’ body with gunshot wounds.

St James police went there with a district medical officer who declared him dead.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday and attempted to speak with James’ relatives but they declined.

On Sunday two men Geovani Jones Lashley, 30 and Shemuel Robinson, 21, were also murdered at Pitilal Hill, Cocorite.

Police said they were unclear whether James’ murder was related to that incident.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I police are continuing enquiries.