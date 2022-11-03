Three held in connection with La Romaine robbery

News

The police have arrested three men in connection with a robbery at a businessman’s home in La Romaine on Wednesday.

Southern Division police received information that the suspects were in a silver Aqua car heading for north Trinidad after the robbery at Sunset Cove at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

The victim is the owner of a jewellery store on High Street in San Fernando. Four gunmen robbed him of an undisclosed number of personal belongings before leaving in a car.

Port of Spain Task Force police spotted a car that matched the description of the getaway car on the Beetham Highway.

They chased it and intercepted the car at the John John traffic lights, and arrested the three male occupants, 19, 26 and 41, all from Laventille.

Investigations are ongoing.

Newsday visited the victim’s address on Thursday, but no one appeared to be at home.