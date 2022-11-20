Three held for obscene language, assaulting police, drugs

News

A series of early-morning patrols and searches in Port of Spain and Santa Cruz led to the arrest of three men for cursing, assaulting a police officer, and drug possession on Sunday.

In the first incident, police from the Port of Spain Task Force went to Grande Curucaye Road, Santa Cruz, at around 1.44 am to search a house.

While there a 28-year-old man began cursing the police.

He was arrested and charged.

The same officers went to St Barbs Road, Port of Spain, at around 2.28 am, to search another house.

While there, one of the officers was assaulted by a man who struggled with police trying to subdue him.

He was eventually arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Police then went to Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, at around 4.04 am, where they searched a house and found a plastic bag with cocaine in the roof of the kitchen. One man who was in the house was arrested.

While in Pioneer Drive, the officers searched an abandoned house where they found a plastic bag with marijuana.

No one was arrested in relation to these drugs.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Roger Alexander, and led by Supt Daly, acting Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander and supervised by Cpl St Bernard, Williams and PCs Campbell, Abdul Latiff, Drakes, Quintero and Christopher.