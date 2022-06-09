Three held for housebreaking in Maloney

News

File photo

Three men are in police custody after they stole jewellery and electronics from a house in Maloney on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 63-year-old woman locked the doors and windows to her house on Plover Avenue, Maloney, at around 10.35 am and left.

She returned that afternoon and saw one of the doors wide open.

On checking, she found that three IPads, a quantity of gold jewellery, a bottle of wine and a black key box were missing.

The woman made a report and Maloney police visited the scene.

Later, on Wednesday afternoon, police found and arrested three men ages 20, 25 and 26-years-old in relation to the theft.

The men are from Arouca and D’Abadie.

Police from the Maloney CID are continuing enquiries.