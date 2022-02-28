Three held for cursing police during east PoS street parties

News

A series of patrols in east Port of Spain over the weekend led to the arrest of two men and a woman who cursed at police during a street party.

Police said members of various units of the Port of Spain Division went to Piccadilly Street, East Dry River at around 11.35 pm on Saturday after they received a report of a party.

While there people began cursing at them.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man for using obscene language and resisting arrest, and a 25-year-old man for inciting a crowd to commit a breach of the peace.

At around 11.40 pm limers threw glass bottles at a police car while on patrol on St Paul Street near Clifton Towers. No one was injured in that incident.

At around 1.45 am on Sunday, police saw a man selling alcohol from a shed.

On seeing the police, the man ran away leaving several bottles of alcohol which were seized.

Then at around 4.10 am, police went to Harpe Place, Observatory Street for a report of loud music an came upon a party in progress.

Several limers ran away after leaving behind a laptop with DJ equipment and drinks from a makeshift bar. The equipment and drinks were seized.

The exercises were led by ACP Daniel Moore, Snr Supt John with supervision from Supts Daly and Kissoonlal, ASPs Sooker, Cumberbatch and Walker with field operations from Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander and W/Sgt Chase.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force, Besson Street police station, Central Police Station and the Transport Branch were also involved.