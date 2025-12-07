Three held after Penal shooting
RADHICA DE SILVA
Senior Multimedia Reporter
A Penal welder helped police arrest three alleged intruders on Friday after they attempted to enter his home and fired several shots at him.
Police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. when Sanjeev Roopchan, 27, of Mathura Development, Mohess Road, was asleep and was alerted by barking dogs. He looked through a peephole and saw three men in his yard. Roopchan struck the glass on his front door, causing the men to run off on foot.
Investigators said Roopchan pursued the suspects in his vehicle and later saw them near the Mathura Development Bridge. One of the men, who was armed with a firearm, fired several shots at him before hiding behind a galvanised fence and shooting again. The suspects then ran into an empty lot.
Police received information that the men had entered a white Kia Optima that was waiting for them. A broadcast was issued and officers responded. With support from the Southern Division, police intercepted the vehicle near Lalbeharry Trace and arrested Anderson Taylor, 28, Kerton Edwards, 37, and Brandon Travis Khan, 26.
Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, recovered two live 9mm rounds and two spent casings, and swabbed the suspects for gunshot residue. Officers canvassed for CCTV and interviewed several people. Roopchan is scheduled to give a statement on Saturday. Enquiries are continuing.