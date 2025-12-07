Opposition Senator files police report after death threats on Facebook San Juan East Side Symphony wins ninth Panorama Single Pan title The PSA payoff Family rejects Govt’s claim fisherman wasn’t killed in US strike Dominican Republic allows US to use facilities for anti-drug ops US Embassy: Foreign governments do not influence visa decisions
Local News

Three held after Penal shooting

07 December 2025
RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

Se­nior Mul­ti­me­dia Re­porter

rad­hi­[email protected]

A Pe­nal welder helped po­lice ar­rest three al­leged in­trud­ers on Fri­day af­ter they at­tempt­ed to en­ter his home and fired sev­er­al shots at him.

Po­lice said the in­ci­dent hap­pened around 1 p.m. when San­jeev Roopchan, 27, of Mathu­ra De­vel­op­ment, Mo­hess Road, was asleep and was alert­ed by bark­ing dogs. He looked through a peep­hole and saw three men in his yard. Roopchan struck the glass on his front door, caus­ing the men to run off on foot.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Roopchan pur­sued the sus­pects in his ve­hi­cle and lat­er saw them near the Mathu­ra De­vel­op­ment Bridge. One of the men, who was armed with a firearm, fired sev­er­al shots at him be­fore hid­ing be­hind a gal­vanised fence and shoot­ing again. The sus­pects then ran in­to an emp­ty lot.

Po­lice re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that the men had en­tered a white Kia Op­ti­ma that was wait­ing for them. A broad­cast was is­sued and of­fi­cers re­spond­ed. With sup­port from the South­ern Di­vi­sion, po­lice in­ter­cept­ed the ve­hi­cle near Lal­be­har­ry Trace and ar­rest­ed An­der­son Tay­lor, 28, Ker­ton Ed­wards, 37, and Bran­don Travis Khan, 26.

Crime Scene In­ves­ti­ga­tors processed the scene, re­cov­ered two live 9mm rounds and two spent cas­ings, and swabbed the sus­pects for gun­shot residue. Of­fi­cers can­vassed for CCTV and in­ter­viewed sev­er­al peo­ple. Roopchan is sched­uled to give a state­ment on Sat­ur­day. En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.

