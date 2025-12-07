Three held after Penal shooting

RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

Se­nior Mul­ti­me­dia Re­porter

rad­hi­[email protected]

A Pe­nal welder helped po­lice ar­rest three al­leged in­trud­ers on Fri­day af­ter they at­tempt­ed to en­ter his home and fired sev­er­al shots at him.

Po­lice said the in­ci­dent hap­pened around 1 p.m. when San­jeev Roopchan, 27, of Mathu­ra De­vel­op­ment, Mo­hess Road, was asleep and was alert­ed by bark­ing dogs. He looked through a peep­hole and saw three men in his yard. Roopchan struck the glass on his front door, caus­ing the men to run off on foot.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Roopchan pur­sued the sus­pects in his ve­hi­cle and lat­er saw them near the Mathu­ra De­vel­op­ment Bridge. One of the men, who was armed with a firearm, fired sev­er­al shots at him be­fore hid­ing be­hind a gal­vanised fence and shoot­ing again. The sus­pects then ran in­to an emp­ty lot.

Po­lice re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that the men had en­tered a white Kia Op­ti­ma that was wait­ing for them. A broad­cast was is­sued and of­fi­cers re­spond­ed. With sup­port from the South­ern Di­vi­sion, po­lice in­ter­cept­ed the ve­hi­cle near Lal­be­har­ry Trace and ar­rest­ed An­der­son Tay­lor, 28, Ker­ton Ed­wards, 37, and Bran­don Travis Khan, 26.

Crime Scene In­ves­ti­ga­tors processed the scene, re­cov­ered two live 9mm rounds and two spent cas­ings, and swabbed the sus­pects for gun­shot residue. Of­fi­cers can­vassed for CCTV and in­ter­viewed sev­er­al peo­ple. Roopchan is sched­uled to give a state­ment on Sat­ur­day. En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.