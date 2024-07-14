Three gunned down in Cunupia

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THREE Diego Martin men, including a Coast Guard officer, were shot dead in Cunupia in what appeared to be a brazen daylight hit on July 14.

Dave Lyons, 24, Jah-Marley Goddard, 23, and another man who remains unidentified, were leaving Rituals/Pizza Boys on the Southern Main Road, when a car slammed into theirs.

Two gunmen then exited the car and shot the trio multiple times with large-calibre rifles.

Several stray bullets shattered the front glass of the restaurant as employees and patrons threw themselves to the floor and hid behind the counter seeking cover.

Newsday understands Lyons was a Coast Guard officer while Goddard was known to the police as he was believed to have information about another killing.

Reports say Goddard appeared to be the main target and the other men were just collateral damage.

Police are said to be bracing for reprisal killings as a result of the murder.