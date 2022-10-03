Three dead, three wounded in separate incidents

News

Jheurel Jabari Hassan Braxton, shot dead in Princes Town. –

Three people are dead and three others wounded in separate incidents between Saturday and Sunday.

The earliest incident happened around 7.30 on Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a report of gunshots at St Croix Road, Princes Town. When they arrived they found 19-year-old Jheurel Jabari Hassan Braxton, of Princes Town, dead on the side of the road. He was shot multiple times.

At about 12.33 on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in Laventille. They found Josiah George, a 22-year-old man from Richplain Road, Diego Martin, dead. He was also shot multiple times.

In the third incident, a Venezuelan man died and two others were wounded on Sunday. Police said the man, identified as Ramos Jeremy De Jesus, 22, was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility after being shot in Endeavour, Chaguanas. An 18-year-old and a 24-year-old were also wounded in the incident. They were treated and discharged.

In a fourth incident, a Barataria woman was wounded in an early-morning shooting. The incident occurred at around 6.50 am on Sunday. The woman was standing in the upstairs porch of her home when she heard gunshots and ran inside.

When she got inside she realised she was shot in her left leg. She was taken to hospital by a relative and was treated by doctors. Police said she is in stable condition.