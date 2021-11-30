Three dead, three wounded in Laventille shooting

News

A woman is comforted after learning that five men in a house on Desperlie Crescent, Laventille, were murdered on Monday. – Angelo Marcelle

The murders of four people, including a prison officer in two separate incidents brings the toll for the year to 412. The four murders mark what could be another bloody week, as 11 people were murdered since last Thursday.

In the earlier incident, six people were shot at a house in Desperlie Crescent, Laventille. Of the six, three people died from their wounds.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Bacchus, 17-year-old Jevon Charles from Tobago and 17-year-old Josiah Francis.

Sources told Newsday the gunmen passed in front of the house in a car. The car stopped and the occupants opened fire on the house. The men then got out of the car and went inside. Then, residents in the area heard more gunshots.

At about 1.30 pm prisons officer Nigel Jones, assigned to the Wayne Jackson building of the Maximum Security prison, was shot dead while at the Fyzabad taxi stand in Siparia.

A CCTV video depicted the prison officer standing with his daughter waiting for a taxi. Just then a silver Mazda 3 drove in front of him and an occupant of the car shot Jones several times before the car sped off.

Jones fell to the floor dead as the little girl ran off screaming.

Jones was the second prison officer in less than a week to be murdered. Last Thursday PO II Trevor Serette was at his business place on the Eastern Main Road, Valencia with a relative, when a gunman came out of an Nissan AD station wagon and shot him several times before getting back into the car and driving off.

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan called the killers cowards.

“This is an attack on the prison service and the country,” Pulchan said. “This is an attack on law enforcement officers perpetrated by a group of prisoners in Jackson Building at the MSP. These cowards and murderers cannot be killing hard-working prison officers who just came to do a job.”

MURDERS IN THE PAST 5 DAYS

Akeem Alexander – Shot dead Thursday on Nimblette Street, Enterprise

Prison officer Trevor Serette –shot dead on Friday in Valencia

Akeba Hunte – shot dead on Friday on Upper Dibe, Long Circular Road, St James

Shane Burke – shot dead on Trainline Road Malabar, on Saturday

Anthony Fuentes – shot dead on La Retreat Road, Arima on Saturday

Nicholas Corbin – shot dead at Picton Housing Development on Saturday

Dishawn Mc Clean shot dead on Big Road Claxton Bay on Sunday

Anthony Bacchus

Jevon Charles

Josiah Francis (All three shot dead on Desperlie Crescent Laventille)

Prison Officer Nigel Jones – shot dead at Fyzabad Taxi stand, Siparia