Three dead, 509 more infected by covid19

THREE more people have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Tuesday, while 509 new infections were reported.

The dead were one elderly male and two elderly females.

All had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, heart disease, endocrine disease and cancer.

Of TT’s population, 50.9 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 712,015 people, compared to 687,985 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

TT now has 9,242 active cases.

Since the pandemic begun in March 2020, 3,881 people have died. Of these, 3,199 were not fully vaccinated, 274 were fully vaccinated and 390 occurred before May 24, 2021, when the first cohorts became fully vaccinated.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and May 11, 2022, some 14,914 (81.5 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, while 3,396 (18.5 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 155,893 patients have tested positive, of whom 142,770 recovered.

At present, 9,017 are in home self-isolation, 190 in hospital and none in step-down facilities.

To date, 728,786 people have been tested, of whom 315,072 were tested at private facilities and 413,714 at public facilities.

So far some 712,015 people are fully vaccinated, comprising 691,216 people having had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 56,960 having had a single-dose regime. Some 655,055 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 152,997 people have had a booster dose