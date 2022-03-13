Three dead, 225 new covid19 cases reported on Sunday

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

THREE more people have died from covid19, bringing the toll since March 2020 to 3,684.

The latest update on covid19 by the Ministry of Health indicated on Sunday that among the deceased were two people with multiple pre-existing conditions and another with only one. The deceased were two elderly males and one middle-aged female.

The Ministry said in the update that among the pre-existing conditions were hypertension, diabetes, a history of stroke, chronic kidney disease and muscular dystrophy

According to the latest update, there were 225 new positive cases reported on Sunday, with the total number of positive cases standing at 15,445. The reported cases reflect samples taken between March 10 and 12. The total number of positive cases recorded since March 12, 2020 stands at 132,933.

The update said 224 patients were either hospitalised or in step-down facilities.

The total number of people being treated for covid19 currently is 15,418 with 198 people in hospital, 26 people in step-down facilities and 15,184 people in home self-isolation.

The update added that there are seven people in the Intensive Care Unit and three in the High-Dependency Unit at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The update also said just over 50 per cent of the population is now vaccinated with 705,911 people fully vaccinated and 694,089 people either receiving one of a two-dose regimen or not at all vaccinated. A total of 140,795 booster shots (third dose) were administered.