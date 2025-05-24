TTPS to ensure reintegration of deportees Bagatelle man missing after early morning fall off cliff PM stands her ground PM warns Venezuela: T&amp;T is off limits Govt doubles down on stand-your-ground law Death toll reaches 151 in Nigerian town submerged in floods
Thousands of demonstrators march through Rome to call for an immediate end to the war in Gaza

07 June 2025
Tens of thou­sands of demon­stra­tors marched through the streets of Rome on Sat­ur­day against the war in Gaza in a protest called by Italy’s main op­po­si­tion par­ties, who ac­cuse the right-wing gov­ern­ment of be­ing too silent.

Pro­test­ers held a ban­ner read­ing “Stop the mas­sacre, stop com­plic­i­ty!” at the start of the march, which moved peace­ful­ly through the cen­ter of Rome amid a mas­sive dis­play of rain­bow, Pales­tin­ian and po­lit­i­cal par­ty flags.

The protest at­tract­ed a di­verse crowd from across the coun­try, in­clud­ing many fam­i­lies with chil­dren. Ac­cord­ing to or­ga­niz­ers, up to 300,000 peo­ple par­tic­i­pat­ed in the ral­ly or­ga­nized by the left­ist op­po­si­tion to ask the gov­ern­ment for a clear po­si­tion on the con­flict in Gaza.

“This is an an enor­mous pop­u­lar re­sponse to say enough to the mas­sacre of Pales­tini­ans and the crimes of (Is­raeli leader Ben­jamin) Ne­tanyahu’s gov­ern­ment,” the leader of Italy’s cen­ter-left De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty, El­ly Schlein, told re­porters at the march.

“There is an­oth­er Italy that doesn’t re­main silent as the Mel­oni gov­ern­ment does,” she said, re­fer­ring to Prime Min­is­ter Gior­gia Mel­oni.

Mel­oni was re­cent­ly pushed by the op­po­si­tion to pub­licly con­demn Ne­tanyahu’s of­fen­sive in Gaza, but many ob­servers con­sid­ered her crit­i­cism too timid.

”(The Ital­ian gov­ern­ment) is not re­act­ing de­spite an ab­nor­mal mas­sacre, de­spite an ab­solute­ly cru­el and in­ap­pro­pri­ate re­ac­tion. The (Ital­ian) gov­ern­ment re­mains silent,” said Nadin Un­ali, a Tunisian demon­stra­tor at the march.

People and center-left political leaders march during a pro-Palestinians demonstration in Rome, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Ear­li­er this week, the Ital­ian pre­mier urged Is­rael to im­me­di­ate­ly halt its mil­i­tary cam­paign in Gaza, say­ing its at­tacks had grown dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly and should be brought to an end to pro­tect civil­ians.

Is­rael faces mount­ing in­ter­na­tion­al crit­i­cism for its of­fen­sive and pres­sure to let aid in­to Gaza dur­ing a hu­man­i­tar­i­an cri­sis.

Gaza has been un­der an Is­raeli block­ade for near­ly three months, with ex­perts warn­ing that many of its 2 mil­lion res­i­dents are at high risk of famine.

The war broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led mil­i­tants launched a sur­prise at­tack on Is­rael, killing some 1,200 peo­ple, most­ly civil­ians, and ab­duct­ed 251 hostages. They are still hold­ing 56 hostages, around a third of them be­lieved to be alive.

Since then, Is­rael has killed more than 54,000 Pales­tini­ans in its mil­i­tary cam­paign, pri­mar­i­ly women and chil­dren, ac­cord­ing to the Gaza Health Min­istry, which does not dis­tin­guish be­tween civil­ians and com­bat­ants in its fig­ures. —ROME (AP)

Sto­ry by GI­A­DA ZAM­PANO | As­so­ci­at­ed Press

As­so­ci­at­ed Press jour­nal­ists Pao­lo Lu­cariel­lo and Francesco Sportel­li con­tributed to this re­port.

