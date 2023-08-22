Thorne, Sheppard win double cycling gold

Sports

Under-13 boys cyclists Adiosie Lewis of Vapor Wake Multi-sport, middle, Tyler La Foucade of Hummingbird and Jeduthun Henry of Rigtech Sonics. Lewis, La Foucade and Henry claimed the first three places in both the time trial and criterium events at the TT Cycling Federation Youth Developers Road National Championships.

–

SCARLETT Thorne and Reon Sheppard both won double gold in the Under-11 age group at the TT Cycling Federation Youth Developers Road National Championships at the National Cycling Velodrome grounds, Couva, on Sunday.

Time trial and criterium events were held for Under-7, Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 cyclists.

Thorne of Arima Wheelers won the girls Under-11 time trial event in two minutes, 06.753 seconds (2:06.753). She won gold by the narrowest of margins, as Demaya Prince of Vapor Wake Multi-sport was second in 2:06.801.

Annelise Watson of Madonna Wheelers ended third in 2:10.251.

Thorne won another gold medal when she copped the criterium event ahead of Watson and Prince.

Sheppard, of Rigtech Sonics, was a comfortable winner in the time trial event in 1:59.666. Sakeeri Awai-Dyette, also of Sonics, had to settle for second place in 2:06.753 and Elijah Christopher of Vapor Wake ended third in 2:13.22.

There was no stopping Sheppard, as he won the criterium. Joshua Morris of Vapor was second and Christopher grabbed third position.

In the Under-13 boys category, Adoisie Lewis of Vapor Wake, Tyler La Foucade of Hummingbird International and Jeduthun Henry of Sonics grabbed the top three spots in both the time trial and criterium events.

In the Under-13 girls division, only Melina Lopez of Sonics and Maria Martinez of Madonna Wheelers competed. Lopez finished first in both races.

OTHER WINNERS:

Time Trial

Under-7 Girls: Salome Bayley – Madonna Wheelers

Under-7 Boys: Ryan Sheppard – Sonics

Under-9 Girls: Xhariya Alexander – Madonna Wheelers

Under-9 Boys: Taariq Guevara – Vapor Wake

Criterium

Under-7 Girls: Salome Bayley – Madonna Wheelers

Under-7 Boys: Ryan Sheppard – Sonics

Under-9 Girls: Xhariya Alexander – Madonna Wheelers

Under-9 Boys: Jahleel Jacob – Sonics