Thompson-Herah named World Athletics Athlete of the Year

Sports

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah –

JAMAICAN Elaine Thompson-Herah is the 2021 World Athletics Women’s Athlete of the Year.

Thompson-Herah, 29, won three gold medals at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was held from July 23-August 8, 2021.

The Olympics was postponed because of the covid19 pandemic.

Thompson-Herah grabbed gold in the women’s 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m events.

In the 100m event, her winning time of 10.61 seconds was a Jamaican national record and an Olympic record.

Karsten Warholm, 25, is the Men’s Athlete of the Year.

Warholm broke the Olympic and world record on his way to gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. The Norwegian clocked 45.94.