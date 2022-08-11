This Trinidadian Immigrant Brings Caribbean Flavored Drink Mixers To Texas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 12, 2022: A Trinidadian immigrant has expanded his portfolio of simple and versatile Caribbean drink mixers through a collaboration with H-E-B grocery stores in the Lone Star State.

Nigel Smith, the founder of ZURENA, said the blends are made with a blend of Caribbean spices and tropical fruit juices and can be added to any beverage – alcoholic or non-alcoholic -to deliver a delicious drink with a tropical twist.

Smith immigrated to the USA in his teenage years to join his mother in the U.S. His education began at Rockland Community College, then continued to Howard University and eventually to Stanford University where he earned his MBA.

Along the way, he had a chance to work for some of the most admired companies in the world, perfecting his trade in strategy, innovation, and shaping disruptive startups for success.

His life motto is “work hard, play harder” and he strives for life balance between career pursuits, being a good dad, husband and son, and partying like there is no tomorrow whenever he can.

He created ZURENA in 2015 to honor his late grandpa, whose secret recipe he is taking to the world. Nigel named the company after his daughters Zuri and Rena. He currently lives in Silver Spring, MD with his wife, daughters, mom, and mother-in-law. His favorite ZURENA Cocktail is the Ginsu – 2 parts gin + 1 part ZURENA Ginger, served as a martini with a slice of cucumber.

ZURENA drink mix.

“ZURENA’s core mission is to uplift spirits and bring the positive feel of the Caribbean to any celebration,” said Smith in a statement. “H-E-B is well known for community involvement; pairing with them to expand our retail offerings is a natural choice.”

ZURENA offers aspiring home mixologists the ability to easily craft delicious Caribbean cocktails without the hassle and expense of purchasing a full bar’s worth of mixers. For those looking for a new take on a classic Caribbean recipe or to creatively craft their own concoctions, simply add ZURENA to a favorite spirit, wine, bubbly, or beer for a getaway in every glass. For non-alcoholic alternatives, mix ZURENA with club soda, teas, fresh fruit juices, or crushed ice for high-quality handcrafted mocktails.

H-E-B Grocery Company (H-E-B) is a privately owned supermarket chain with more than 400 stores across Texas and Mexico. Headquartered in San Antonio, the company is known for its fresh foods, quality service, and community involvement.

Home mixologists can purchase ZURENA at select H-E-B retailers in Austin, Houston and San Antonio this summer. ZURENA is also currently available at more than a dozen bars, restaurants, and clubs in the Washington, D.C metroplex. For more information, recipes, and a full list of retail locations, bars, and restaurants, visit myzurena.com.