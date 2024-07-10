This Caribbean Island Is Getting More Airlift

News Americas, New York, NY, July 17, 2024: Grand Bahama Island is preparing for a significant boost in airlift this fall, continuing the upward trend in tourism that has marked 2024 as a year of growth. This expansion follows a record-breaking 2023, where the island saw a 33% increase in foreign air arrivals, the highest growth among all Bahamian islands.

New airlift is coming to Grand Bahama island.

Starting in late August, Westernair will launch new service between Fort Lauderdale and Freeport, addressing the increasing travel demand from South Florida. Bahamasair will also enhance its Fort Lauderdale to Freeport route from September 6 to October 3, 2024, ensuring continued airlift during American Airlines’ temporary suspension of its Miami-Freeport service due to peak hurricane season.

American Airlines will resume daily flights to Freeport on October 3, ramping up to twice-daily service from Miami in November, alongside a new Saturday service from Charlotte.

Further bolstering airlift, Bahamasair will inaugurate a new route between West Palm Beach and Freeport on November 17, 2024, just in time for Thanksgiving. This service complements the existing twice-weekly nonstop flights between Orlando and Freeport, launched on June 17 and continuing through September 3, 2024.

For the first five months of 2024, foreign air arrivals to Grand Bahama outpaced the same period in 2023 by 8%, setting the stage for a strong year surpassing pre-Hurricane Dorian figures.

“Our focus on increasing airlift into Grand Bahama underscores our commitment to the community and our partners,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, I. Chester Cooper. “We are positioning the island to benefit from significant investments and growing tourism demand. We are continuously exploring new markets and restoring services from both local and international airlines.”

This June saw the return of Sunwing Airlines’ nonstop service from Montreal, Neos/Alpitour Airlines from Milan, and Bahamasair’s Freeport-Orlando service. Additionally, interline agreements were signed between Bahamasair and Virgin Atlantic, as well as Alaska Airlines, facilitating seamless travel for visitors from the UK and the West Coast via Nassau. An upcoming agreement with Turkish Airlines in September will further expand travel options to Grand Bahama.

“As foreign airlift arrivals and seat capacity continue to grow, we are committed to attracting visitors from new markets and enhancing existing routes,” Deputy Prime Minister Cooper added. “This includes key connections from Charlotte, Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Milan, Montreal, and Toronto.”

Grand Bahama’s expanding airlift signifies a robust recovery and growth trajectory for the island’s tourism sector, promising increased connectivity and economic benefits for the local community.

Save 50.0% on select products from HCYJkluc with promo code 50MBLHAJ, through 7/14 while supplies last.