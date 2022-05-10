This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis

A political crisis has hit the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with current Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris saying today that he has asked the Governor General, Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, to dissolve Parliament with immediate effect.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Tues. May 10, 2022: A political crisis has hit the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with current Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris saying today that he has asked the Governor General, Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, to dissolve Parliament with immediate effect.

The news comes after Harris fired his deputy prime minister, Shawn Richards and several other ministers, including Nevis Premier, Mark Brantley.

The move comes after Richards, Brantley and others submitted within the coalition Team Unity government submitted a motion of no confidence against Harris’ governance.

Harris was due to have faced the motion but instead choose to ask for parliament to be dissolved and said that he would soon announce the date for the general election.

“I have confidence in the people of St. Kitts-Nevis and I strongly believe in their right to choose their representatives in free and fair general elections,” he said in an address to the nation today. “The time for decision making is at hand. Accordingly, I have asked the Governor General to dissolve the Parliament of St. Kitts-Nevis effective today, May 10, 2022. I will advise you when general elections will be held.”