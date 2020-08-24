This Caribbean Born Designer Created Michelle Obama’s Vote Necklace

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 24, 2020: Since Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s taped address at the Democratic National Convention, her distinctive V-O-T-E necklace, is being ordered by the thousands. The designer behind the necklace is a Caribbean—born immigrant and California resident.

She is Jamaican-born jeweller Chari Cuthbert who founded BY CHARI in 2012 with only a $100 after working various jobs including as an executive assistant, an associate producer, a talent coordinator and a photo assistant and office manager.

After founding the line, she quickly established a spot in the fine jewellery scene with likes of celebrities and fashion icons such as Kate Hudson and Rose Huntington-Whiteley.

The V-O-T-E necklace is available in “14K yellow, rose, and white gold” with “small, large or diamond letters.”

BYCHARI has sold some 4,000 pieces at $295 each in two days since the Obama speech.

Cuthbert, 36, is a graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, told the LA Times she sat at her desk and cried for five minutes, describing the moment as “overwhelming in the best way possible.”

“Michelle Obama is the Holy Grail,” Cuthbert said. “She’s the queen. She is the woman to be. She’s the woman to listen to.”

On ByChari’s website, customers can find a range of selections and prices, from trendy hoops to delicate chains to stackable rings that cost anywhere from $20 to $500.

