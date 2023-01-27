Third phase of the Women Empowerment Project to commence soon

Black Immigrant Daily News

A memorandum of Understanding was signed this morning by Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan and nine representatives of local Women Groups for the third phase of the Women Empowerment Project.

Speaking at the Signing Ceremony this morning, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry with responsibility for Gender Affairs Catherine Defreitas said the initiative is a collaborative effort of her ministry and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) that seeks to work with women led groups across the country to implement programs to empower, educate and assist women at the community level.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CATHERINE-WEP.mp3

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lan congratulated the women groups who were selected to receive grants to participate in the third phase of the project and pointed out that this phase of the project is all about empowerment.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/AMBASSADOR-WEP.mp3

The Signing Ceremony was held at the Blue Lagoon Conference Room.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com