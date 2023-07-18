Third monkeypox case reported

News

This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox. –

THE third case of the monkeypox virus in Trinidad and Tobago was reported on Monday.

In a statement the Health Ministry said this was confirmed by laboratory testing.

The patient is a young adult male with a recent travel history.

The ministry said, “The relevant county medical officer of Health (CMOH) is currently conducting an epidemiology investigation and has initiated the local public health response, which includes home isolation and contact tracing for the patient.”

The ministry added that it will continue to provide the public with updates as necessary.

Further information on the monkeypox virus can be found on the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.tt/monkeypox