Third man charged with 2020 murder of 4 at New Grant

News

Shakeel “Takka” Jemmott –

A third man has been charged with the 2020 homicide of four people, including a Venezuelan mother, at New Grant.

New Grant labourer Shakeel “Takka” Jemmott, 24, appeared virtually before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Thursday, a police statement said on Friday.

The magistrate remanded him into custody and adjourned the case to February 7.

Acting ASP Persad, formerly of Homicide Bureau Region III, charged him on Tuesday, having received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on December 12.

He and other people allegedly gunned down mother of four Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano, 36, and her compatriot Jose Serrano.

They also allegedly killed two locals, Marcano’s boyfriend Aaron George, and Manzanilla businessman Darnel Mitchell.

The four bodies were found in a bushy area in the New Grant district on May 25, 2020, with gunshots to their heads.

In July 2020, police charged Anthony Mitchell with the four murders. Two months later, police charged his younger brother, Akeem Mitchell, with the same murders.

Supt Dhillpaul, Sgt Elvin and W/Sgt Stephen-James, of Homicide Bureau Region III, supervised the investigations.

In June 2020, police charged Jemmott with another murder.