Third day with no covid19 deaths for September

THERE were no reported covid19 deaths on Tuesday, the Health Ministry’s daily covid19 update reported, the third day without covid19-related deaths this month.

The last time the country went without a covid19 death was on September 8. The covid19 death toll is 4,194.

The ministry said there were 174 new reported cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,259.

A total of 159 people are in health facilities with five in the intensive care unit and nine in the high dependency unit. Twelve were discharged on Tuesday.

There are 4,100 people in home isolation after 243 released from home isolation.

The total number of people vaccinated are 716,868 with 168,595 receiving their boosters.