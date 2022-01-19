Thieves steal TV, laptop from D’Abadie church

Maloney police are investigating the theft from a D’Abadie church of a TV and laptop on Monday.

Police said a caretaker at the Global Encounter Ministries, on Flamingo Boulevard West, arrived at work on Tuesday morning and found a window broken and the burglarproofing cut open.

He later realised the Sharp smart TV and laptop were missing.

He called the police, who went to the scene with crime scene investigators.

