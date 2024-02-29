Thief held minutes after Port of Spain tourist robbed

News

Charlotte Street, Port of Spain – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

A MAN was held on February 28 minutes after he robbed a tourist in Port of Spain.

A release from the police said around 11.35 am, the victim and her husband were walking along Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, when a man snatched a gold chain from around her neck.

The suspect ran along Charlotte Street onto Queen Street.

PCs Bishop and Simmons, who were on foot patrol on Charlotte Street, were alerted and chased the man.

He was held at the corner of Queen and George Street and handed over to officers from the Central Police Station.

The victim and her husband were passengers on the Emerald Princess cruise ship, which docked in Trinidad on the morning of February 28.

The police said the man’s arrest was a result of the safety and security measures implemented in the city for the arrival of cruise ship passengers.

It said Port of Spain Division officers and Capital City Patrol Unit will continue to carry out foot and mobile patrols to keep citizens and visitors safe.