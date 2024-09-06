The West Indies Just Got Its Second Set of Overwater Suites at Royalton Chic Antigua

News Americas, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 4, 2024: Blue Diamond Resorts proudly announces the official opening of its 12 exclusive Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, marking a significant milestone in luxury accommodations in the Caribbean. These vibrant, state-of-the-art suites represent the second-ever overwater accommodations in the West Indies, following the debut of Royalton Antigua’s iconic Chairman Overwater Bungalows in 2019.

The launch was commemorated with an elegant ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming the first guests to this one-of-a-kind luxury experience. Nestled above the crystal-clear waters of Antigua, these suites offer unparalleled privacy and indulgence, complete with stunning views, overwater hammocks, and personalized butler service.

With the opening of these breathtaking Overwater Suites, Royalton CHIC Antigua redefines adults-only luxury in the region, offering travelers the perfect mix of posh sophistication, modern amenities, and a vibrant vacation atmosphere.

“We are truly excited to unveil the new Overwater Suites, our second set on the island, which are poised to transform the Caribbean travel experience by offering guests the opportunity to enjoy overwater accommodations typically found in far-flung destinations like the Maldives,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “This opening invites adult travelers from around the world to discover the charm of Antigua, one of the region’s trendiest and most accessible destinations.”

These Overwater Suites offer guests a personalized experience tailored to exceed every expectation. Each suite boasts panoramic year-round sunset views, mesmerizing crystal-clear glass floors, private plunge pools, and direct ocean access—perfect for those seeking privacy and luxury. Enhanced with Diamond Club™ privileges, including dedicated butler service, guests can indulge in top-tier amenities designed for their ultimate comfort. Available in three distinctive categories—Chairman, Presidential, and Junior Suites—each accommodation provides a tranquil yet opulent retreat, while seamlessly integrating the vibrant, upscale energy that defines the ‘Party Your Way’ concept of Royalton CHIC Resorts. Here, every moment is elevated, offering a luxurious escape like no other.

The ribbon-cutting event signified not only the debut of these highly anticipated suites but also the start of a new chapter in Caribbean all-inclusive hospitality. After the ceremony, a celebratory toast with resort executives, accompanied by dazzling entertainment from the CHIC Angels, set the tone for a memorable event. Guests were then treated to an exclusive tour of the Overwater Suites, led by the resort’s General Manager, who presented the first guests with a special certificate for a future stay, commemorating their role in this historic moment for the resort.

Blue Diamond Resorts continues to revolutionize the all-inclusive, adults-only segment, elevating guest expectations with these Overwater Suites that perfectly blend fun, relaxation, and exclusivity in an exciting destination like Antigua.

For more information, visit royaltonchicresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, visit www.bluediamondresorts.com