The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Sets New Billboard Global 200 Record

The Weeknd remains one of the biggest selling artistes globally as his new LP, Dawn FM emerges as the most listened to project worldwide.

By his high standards, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM had a mixed debut. While it didn’t pull in the numbers he and other experts expected it still entered the Billboard 200 in a very good position. As has come to be expected, it was only a matter of time before the “Starboy” artist started to break records.

This record is very impressive as he set a new Global Billboard 200 record, charting 24 songs. That’s right 24 songs from one artist are on the Billboard 200. Added to that the album has gained major traction with fans the world over as it went on to top the charts in the U.K, Australia, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada.

His outstanding record is having the most entries in a single week for a solo male performer. Some of the tracks on the Global 200 include “Sacrifice”, “Take My Breath”, “Gasoline”, “Out of Time”, “Is There Someone Else?”, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”, and “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande.

The “Blinding Lights” singer’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM was released on streaming services on January 7. It came in debuting at the No. 2 spot with 148,000 equivalent album units. He was beaten by Gunna’s DS4Ever album which was originally predicted to come in second. That album moved 150,300 units.

The Weeknd has dropped down into the third position on charts and Gunna has moved into the No. 2 spot in the second week of release. Both projects are expected to be knocked out by the Encanto soundtrack. That soundtrack has tracks like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” which already has approximately 105,000 equivalent album sales.

There’s only one other artist who has beaten the Weeknd’s record and that’s Taylor Swift, who had 31 songs on the Global 200 entries in a single week. Kanye and Drake aren’t far behind trailing him with 23 and 22 entries, respectively.