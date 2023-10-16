The weekend in photos

News

A man lifts his hands in prayer alongside many muslims who gathered at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you’d like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to [email protected] with the caption “Photo of the Day” and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

TT muslims gathered in the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain showing solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza on Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Participants of the 16th annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat festival celebrating the local chinese culture held at Williams Bay in Chaguaramas on Sunday – ROGER JACOB

Local comic artist Chris Riley, right, with coordinator of TT Comicon 2023 Michael Abraham at Riley’s stall which showcased his local comic books series Midnight Robber on Saturday at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

SMOKE CEREMONY: Roger Belix, president of Partners for the First Peoples Development lights a flame at the start of a smoke ceremony to honour the ancestors of the First Peoples on Saturday at the Yagorgonia Community Estate in San Raphael. The meeting was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and from the Warao indigenous community. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Dancers entertained VIPs and others guests during the commissioning of the Archibald-De Leon Highway on Saturday in San Fernando. The new highway links the southern city to Pt Fortin. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

PAN TALKS: Stakeholders from the pan fraternity including from left, Dr Roger Henry, Scion Gomez, Damion Phillip and Dr Mia Gormandy-Benjamin during a panel discussion on the future of pan at Theatre I, UTT campus, NAPA in Port of Spain on Saturday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB – ROGER JACOB

DEEP BREATHS: A participant catches her breath after completing the 15k leg of the RBC Race for the Kids 2023 meet on Sunday in Woodbrook. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB – ROGER JACOB