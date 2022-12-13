The senate welcomed its newest member Caleb Gardiner on Monday

Black Immigrant Daily News

The senate welcomed its newest member on Monday.

23 year old Caleb Gardiner took the oath of allegiance after having received his instrument of appointment at Government House at the start of this month.

He is the newest Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party senator, replacing Senator Eustace ‘Teco’ Lake, who has retired from the legislature.

Gardiner also made his maiden contribution to debate in Parliament’s Upper House, in support of legislation paving the way for election scrutineers to receive a pension.

The new lawmaker was welcomed by senate president, Alincia Williams Grant.

SOURCE: State Media

