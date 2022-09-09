THE QUEEN AND US

News

From left: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Hochoy, prime minister Dr Eric Williams, Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Solomon Hochoy, governor general, and Erica Williams, the prime minister’s daughter, during the queen’s visit to TT February 7-9, 1966. PHOTO COURTESY INFORMATION DIVISION –

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers from a student at the Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, during her visit to TT, November 1-3, 1985. Photo courtesy Information Division

Queen Elizabeth II receives a gift from then president Sir Ellis Clarke during her three-day visit to TT, November 1-3, 1985. Photo courtesy Information Division

President Paula-Mae Weekes shares a light moment with Queen Elizabeth II before the Royal Windsor Horse Show during the President’s visit to the UK in May. Photo courtesy the Office of the President

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Piarco International Airport for a Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) on November 26, 2009.

FILE PHOTO: From left, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Jean Ramjohn-Richards, Queen Elizabeth II and the late Maxwell Richards at a banquet held in the queen’s honour by then president Max Richards, President’s House, Port of Spain, on November 26, 2009.