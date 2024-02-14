The Lost Tribe takes over the Queen’s Park Savannah Stage

Carnival

Afiya Francis enjoys herself as she paraded across the stage with The Lost Tribe’s Fly. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Lost Tribe took over the Grand Stand stage in the Queen’s Park Savannah on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. With their portrayal titled Fly took inspiration from our national bird, the Scarlet Ibis and other birds. With bright and grandiose portrayals from eight sections, the stage was transformed by the masqueraders.

Colourful costumes were on display when The Lost Tribe crossed the Grand Stage stage on Carnival Tuesday. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The Lost Tribe’s Fly brought bright colours to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

These masqueraders pose for a photo while enjoying themselves in the Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The electric energy on the stage could be felt by all of The Lost Tribe’s masqueraders. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Actress Penelope Spencer enjoys herself on the Grand Stage stage on Carnival Tuesday.- Photo by Ayanna Kinsale