The Government’s unpatriotic blunder

A prospec­tus doc­u­ment for Trinidad Pe­tro­le­um Hold­ings Ltd’s (TPHL) is­suance of a sev­en-year callable, se­cured bond sug­gests that the gov­ern­ment may have had no le­gal grounds to of­fer Pa­tri­ot­ic En­er­gies and Tech­nolo­gies Com­pa­ny Ltd such favourable con­ces­sions re­gard­ing the pur­chase of the Pointe-a-Pierre re­fin­ery.