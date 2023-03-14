The colours of Phagwa

News

Zhuri Blake, 5, enjoys herself during Phagwa celebrations at the El Dorado Recreation Grounds on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Newsday photographers Ayanna Kinsale and Marvin Hamilton travelled to Phagwa celebrations at Aranguez, El Dorado and Palmiste on Sunday and captured these colourful images for our readers.

Another young boy is clearly enjoying himself at Phagwa celebrations at Palmiste Park on Sunday afternoon. – Marvin Hamilton

Young women spray a man with abeer duing Phagwa celebrations at the Aranguez Savannah, Aranguez, on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

A group of people smear gulal on each other as they enjoy Phagwa celebrations at Palmiste Park on Sunday. – Marvin Hamilton

A couple shares a kiss while covered in abeer during Phagwa celebrations at Palmiste Park on Sunday. – Marvin Hamilton

A young boy sprays abeer in good fun during Phagwa celebrations at the Palmiste Park on Sunday. – Marvin Hamilton

Two friends enjoy themselves duing the Phagwa celebrations at the Aranguez Savannah on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE