THA, UK envoy discuss antiquities development

Tobago

Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, centre, chats with British High Commissioner Harriet Cross, left, and Assistant Secretary Megan Morrison on Tuesday. –

The British High Commission has discussed ways it can assist with the development of the antiquities department of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation. British High Commissioner Harriet Cross paid a courtesy call to the division on Tuesday, and spoke to Secretary Tashia Burris, Assistant Secretary Megan Morrison and Administrator Cherry-Ann Edwards-Louis.

Burris and Cross discussed other potential areas of partnership, including tourism development and marketing; targeting of niche and new audiences; curation of experiences; the appeal of eco-tourism and birding to the British traveller and covid19 travel protocols.

Burris said, “As we rebuild our sector we must view it now as a blank canvas. Therefore, whatever is drawn upon it is up to us and the only limit is our imagination.”

The UK is the largest source market for international visitors to the island and, in response to British Airways’ return on Monday, the High Commissioner agreed that it was indicative that Destination Tobago is still attractive to the British traveller. Using local vernacular, Cross told Burris, “I am not mamaguying you, a lot of British people are eager to get here…”

The visit was Cross’ first to Tobago in her official capacity. She was accompanied by Kalifa Clyne, political, press and public affairs officer and Janelle Joe, economics and project officer.