THA to set up security department

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. – THA Info Dept

SOON, the Tobago House of Assembly will commission its first department of public safety and security to deal with crime and criminality on the island.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, at Monday Mandate post-media virtual briefing, said the setup of the structure of this department is at an advance stage.

The idea of establishinh this department was first brought before the Assembly Legislature during a plenary sitting in June.

On Monday Augustine said, “You will appreciate that we have seen an uptick in some criminal activities…especially as regards gun shootings on the island, and murders. And so we wish to move on this project that was identified in the budget in June, the Department of Public Safety and Security. This department will encompass TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency) as it now exists. It will also include a build out for physical security. We will also have plans in place to treat issues, including, terrorism issues, that we don’t normally think of as an island. And of course, the management of security around our main industry, which is tourism.”

Newsday was unable to get reactions from Chris James, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association and president of the Tobago Unique Bed and Breakfast and Self Catering Association Kay Trotman.

The department will act as a parallel localised security service to assist the Tobago police division with crimes.

“The Minority Leader reached out to me asking that we meet and that we find a way to have a whole-of-THA approach to treating with matters dealing with crime, and it is something that I have agreed with him. And sometime this week we will find some time to meet and to begin discussing some social intervention strategies.”

Augustine added: “Tobago will take a different approach to Trinidad and be able to demonstrate that we can work together when it matters most, notwithstanding differences in the politics.”

Tobago has recorded eight murders for the year.