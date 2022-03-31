THA secretary tells students: Look beyond the horizon

Tobago

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett, left, presents national scholarship winner Daniel Wilson with an award on Tuesday evening at Fairways Restaurant, Tobago Plantations, Lowlands. – David Reid

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett is encouraging Tobago students to “look beyond the horizon” in their educational journey.

She was speaking on Tuesday evening at a ceremony to honour national scholarship winner Daniel Wilson, at Fairways Restaurant and Lounge, Tobago Plantations, Lowlands.

Wilson, a former student of Bishop’s High School, is now studying law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill campus, Barbados.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Hackett said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

“The message? To equip ourselves with the tools that can lead us to be starters, innovators, and world changers. Students of Tobago I encourage you to look beyond the horizon traditions have set for you. The world is changing and therefore we must adapt to it.”

She said education is crucial in today’s world.

“To survive in this growing and competitive world, we cannot discount the fundamental role education plays in our progress and development. It enhances the personality of our people, provides physical and mental standards, transforms lives and aids with the development of unique perspectives.

“To be well-rounded individuals we should note that education should not be limited to just academia, it should also cover every other aspect of your lives.”

She praised Wilson as a “well-rounded youth” who has excelled outside of academics. He has served as Youth Assemblyman for Bethel/Mt. Irvine, an executive member of the Caribbean Visionary Educators, vice premier of the Phoenix Society, and international service director of the Interact Club of south-west Tobago.

“Dreams and dedication are a powerful combination,” Hackett said.

“We at the Division of Education, Research and Technology are resolute in developing our students into well-rounded fully functioning citizens. As such, our efforts will look at also focusing on non-traditional educational disciplines as characterised by our most recent CAPE merit list earners who occupied top places in areas on Visual Arts, Theatre Arts and Building and Mechanical Engineering.”

Hackett encouraged other scholarship winners to share their secrets to success to help the younger generation.

“Do not hesitate to reveal what has worked for you. For it is said, to be inspired is great but to be an inspiration is an

honour.”