THA secretary tells SEA students: Believe in yourselves

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett – File photo courtesy THA

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett has urged Tobago’s SEA students to believe in themselves as they prepare to sit the annual exam on March 21.

Hackett was speaking at the THA post-Executive Council briefing on March 20, on the eve of the exam for standard five students.

One thousand students – 521 boys and 479 girls – will write the exam at 40 centres throughout Tobago.

Hackett said, “This pivotal event marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of our primary school students, serving as a gateway to their future academic endeavours. It is a culmination of their hard work, dedication and perseverance.”

Hackett said the Tobago students are all capable and ready for the exam.

“I want them to also know their hard work and resilience have brought them to this moment and regardless of the outcome, they are all winners in my eyes.

“Stay focused, my SEA students, believe in yourselves and give it your all.”

She said her division will provide them with the necessary resources and ensure a smooth exam.

She said her division has collaborated with the Division of Infrastructure to ensure that all primary schools have been brought to state of infrastructural readiness with the necessary electrical and plumbing works.

She said a comprehensive training session was conducted on March 8 for SEA personnel.

On the protocol for the exam, Hackett said, “Each examination centre is assigned with a monitor who will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth commencement of the exam.

“Assessment supervisors and testers will not be allowed to use cellphones during the exam, except for emergencies.”

She said there is a new security feature with three tabs added to the exam script, which will be broken by the candidate only.

The distribution and collection of exam scripts will be co-ordinated by the Office of the School Supervisor I in collaboration with the Division of Education transport co-ordinator.