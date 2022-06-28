THA: Schools to remain closed on Wednesday

News

File photo: Signal Hill Secondary students wash their hands as they enter the school compound.

THE Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Education, Research and Technology has announced that all schools in the island will remain closed on Wednesday.

In a release, it said the decision was taken due to the severity of the Orange Level Tropical Storm Warning issued by the TT Meteorological Service.

It added that classes at all schools will resume on Thursday, unless advised otherwise by a subsequent release.

The release said families affected by the adverse weather conditions can call the 211 call centre or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency at 660-7489, for assistance.