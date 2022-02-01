THA says no to physical Tobago Carnival 2022

News

Tobago Queen of Carnival 2020 Lue-Ann Melville portraying the Spirit of Carnival. FILE PHOTO

Tobago stakeholders support the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation’s decision to not host a physical Carnival celebration on the island.

On Monday, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) announced a schedule for a Taste of Carnival, including calypso, extempo, pan and mas competitions at safe zones in Trinidad. There will be a brass concert and Carnival history showcase on February 28 and March 1, what would have been Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, the THA division said “a unanimous consensus” was reached among the division, Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd and other Carnival stakeholders.

It added the decision, which was formalised with a signed agreement, came about after a series of consultations involving the division’s line secretary Tasha Burris, Assistant Secretary Megan Morrison and representatives of various governing bodies in mas, pan and calypso.

The division said according to the agreement, the organisations will focus on restructuring and strengthening the overall festivities and begin preparations for Tobago Carnival 2023.

However, the division said it will be embarking on a few initiatives during the season. These will include character portrayals at various locations.