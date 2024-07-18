THA receives $50m to help with oil spill expenses

Tobago

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. – File photo

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has received its $50 million from the Government to help with expenses incurred from the February 7 oil spill, which affected several coastal villages along the island’s south-western peninsula.

In a statement, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the THA received the money after 3 pm on July 17.

He assured the THA would work assiduously to ensure payments were made “to as many service providers as possible within the shortest practicable time frame”

In his draft estimates for fiscal 2024/2025 on June 24, Augustine accused the government of a crime against Tobago, saying the Government’s allocation to the THA for the oil-spill clean-up had fallen woefully short by over $100 million.