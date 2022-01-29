THA Presiding Officer dries tears to serve

Tobago

THA Presiding Officer Abby Taylor at the Chambers, Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. – David Reid

Abby Taylor, 36, created history on December 9 when she was selected as the youngest Tobago House of Assembly (THA) presiding officer. The Mary Hill native was the lone unsuccessful Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) candidate in the December 6 THA elections, which her party won by a landslide 14-1. Taylor lost the Daryl Spring/ Whim electoral district to the PNM’s Kelvon Morris.

In an exclusive interview with Newsday, Taylor said she feels privileged to serve at the Assembly Legislature – albeit in a different capacity than she anticipated.

Asked how she managed the disappointment of election night when the entire island was in euphoria celebrating the PDP’s stunning victory to end a 20-year PNM reign, Taylor said it was a roller-coaster of emotions. However, she has put this behind her.

“I’m happy for everyone, I’m really glad how everything played out because you get to see democracy happen and for it to happen how it happened – it’s totally fine with it.”

Election night disappointment

However, on the night of December 6 she was anything but fine.

“I cried – the excitement of the evening ended with me in tears, like literal tears.”

She said as the polls closed and the results started to trickle in there was a change in her mood.

“Because our votes were so close, it was really a neck-and-neck race. The two polling stations at Bishop’s – he lost one, I won one, and then it literally came down to the last two which was Darrel Spring/Whim. After Bishop’s, that was when I really started to feel emotional.”

She said she left her election office and went to the Tambrin Square carpark along with one of her campaign managers and just sat there.

“Prior to that, I called my best friend crying. I was like, ‘I can’t believe with all the hard work that I would have done over the past year, because I did not stop canvassing – I did not stop – from January to December. It was me walking, getting to know people, remaining on the ground and staying true to my commitment, helping as much persons as I can. I felt as if it was another defeated moment, and I needed some reassurance.”

In her moment of despair and disappointment, she turned to prayer.

“I said, ‘God, you know what, your will be done and to God be the glory.”

She said two calls from her campaign officer further wrecked her emotions – one calling to tell her she lost the seat, and the other to say that she won Whim, which she had considered impossible because her opponent resided there.

“We went back to the office and there were a lot of people just there and I could not believe that the projections were showing that I would have won and we would have won 15-nil. I was in awe for a couple hours.”

She was she went home to rest and woke up the next morning feeling like it was all a dream. However, the Elections and Boundaries Commission confirmed the next day that she had lost the seat.

Taylor requested a recount, but the result did not change.

“I did not sleep, I did not eat. I cried, my eyes could not open, it was swollen shut – it was hard.”

However, with her party getting into power, Taylor said she put her personal disappointment aside to be happy for her fellow PDP candidates and soon-to-be Assemblymen. She said being asked to serve as Presiding Officer came as a surprise.

“At first, it was kind of surreal. I didn’t anticipate being selected as the Presiding Officer, and this is something new to me so it’s definitely a learning curve. I’m really excited, I’m really hopeful of what the office could bring to young women especially, who strive to be something more than the average.”

As the presiding officer, she is charged with the responsibility of preserving etiquette and respectability in the Legislature Chamber, Jerningham Street, Scarborough.

“I preside over the rulings of the House. I provide rulings and it is based on the standing orders that we are provided with. We are also mandated to provide administrative support to all assemblymen.”

Taylor is also aware that her PDP history must be put aside in her new role.

“From the office of the presiding officer, I now have to adopt the role of impartiality, and it’s not going to be hard because I believe that my previous job (procurement manager at Tobago Festivals Commission) would have provided me the avenue to be that.”

Asked how difficult it was to renounce her party ties, Taylor said, “It’s not hard – at first it was kind of difficult, because I’m accustomed being around my team. However, we’re still here, it’s just that we operate different functions now… In the Chamber, even though we have that banter, it’s the business of Tobago being out in front of you, so I’m really, really excited about that.”

Introducing technology to the THA

Last week, Taylor was part of a delegation from the Legislature that visited Parliament. Describing the experience as worthwhile, she said the ability of legislatures to function has been thrown into question by the pandemic, challenging democratic processes across the globe.

“To keep functioning, many parliaments looked to digital technologies and new ways of working. The Assembly Legislature is in no way immune to this challenge, as such I have the responsibility to ensure that the organisation quickly transforms to a modern e-parliament. In other words, our members must have the ability to meet virtually and collaborate online.”

Recalling the onslaught of the covid19 pandemic in March 2020, she said as the virus continues to ravage the world, the legislature must adapt with the changing times and become technologically resilient.

“As such, we will be incrementally introducing new methods of technology that enables efficiency. This will of course mean an ICT infrastructural overhaul.”

Tobagonians, she said, have embraced technology and social media, and the Assembly Legislature must do the same to connect all members.

“Our social media platforms must also become a repository, a library for the Tobago population to easily access THA policies and other papers laid in the Legislature. We must connect with our population digitally.”

The mother of three made it clear that even though her new portfolio is significant, her children come first.

She also is key on advocating for women’s rights. “I hope to see more women/ female participation at the Assembly Legislature. Women will gain a greater appreciation for the female voice in chambers as they will continue to be exposed to legislative procedures through initiatives such as the youth assembly and very soon primary parliament.

“It is my hope to see an all-female sitting where assemblymen select a woman from there electoral district to act as a member for the day where they can bring and debate their own motion.”

Taylor, who holds a master’s in Carnival Studies from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), has a respect for history and hopes the younger generation gain an appreciation of the Assembly Legislature.

“It is my duty as a student of history to ensure our younger generation understands our fight and the various roads it took to get here. We will continue to pay homage to the architects of our legislative history. Children will understand who Governor (Sir Hubert) Jerningham is; what the silver chalice (at the Assembly Legislature) is; who is Jeff Davidson and the role of Hochoy Charles.” Taylor hopes the history of the Assembly Legislature is one day added to the school curriculum.