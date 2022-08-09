THA plans gala among independence events

Tobago

An aerial view of Scarborough, Tobago. – Jeff Mayers

​​A gala event is being planned by the Assembly Legislature of the THA, under the patronage of presiding officer Abby Taylor, for the 60th anniversary of independence.

A source at the secretariat said the event, scheduled for August 29, will be held at the Shaw Park Complex in the lead-up to further celebrations.

Public attendance has been limited to 60 people, and those interested can apply for invitations through the link https://www.tobagolegislature.org/tpg

The source said invitations will be issued to 60 people who “are citizens of TT and in possession of a valid national ID card, drivers permit or passport.”

He said only one person per invitation is permitted, while the deadline for submission is August 19.

“Winners are subject to a security background check before invitation is issued. Invitations will be issued in the name of the winner only and is non-transferable.”

Employees of the Assembly Legislature and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

The other details, he said, are being fine-tuned.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine could not be reached to ask him about other plans for the celebrations, as calls and messages to his cellphone went unanswered.