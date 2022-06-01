THA: Permission required for use of Main Ridge

Tobago

A sign at the entrance of the Main Ridge Forest Reserve. – JEFF K MAYERS

THE Department of Natural Resources and Forestry in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is reminding the public that it is the sole custodian of the Main Ridge Forest Reserve, with responsibility for its conservation and control of all activities within.

The department falls under the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development. In a press release on Wednesday, it said that any person or group desirous of using the area for any given purpose, should seek permission first.

For further information, contact 1-868- 639- 2273 or send an e-mail to [email protected]