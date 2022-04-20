THA Minority Leader laments challenges at some schools

News

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris –

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris says he is disappointed that there were issues affecting the reopening of some Tobago schools on Wednesday.

Morris’s comments came as he joined the rest of the national community in welcoming back schoolchildren, teachers and other stakeholders to physical classes.

In a press release on Wednesday, Morris said over the past two years many people endured very challenging times as adjustments were made to teaching and learning virtually in the face of a global pandemic.

Morris said with the resumption of face-to-face classes, all students, teachers and support staff at schools must be reminded, “We are still in a global pandemic. It is therefore important that each of us follow the established protocols to protect the lives and safety of our children.”

He said he was disappointed at the lack of preparedness of some schools.

Scarborough RC Primary School remained closed on Wednesday as a safety hazard had been identified by the principal and education division. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine also said there was a challenge to get furniture to some schools.

Morris said, “Many students are unable to attend classes today as their schools have remained closed. The announcement that physical classes would resume in the third term for all students at the early childhood and primary levels was made by the Ministry of Education on December 22, 2021.”

This timeline, he said, was sufficient for the necessary physical improvements to be made at all schools.

“However, the lack of readiness of some schools demonstrates the level of incompetence of the Secretary of Education, Research and Technology. She should apologise to these students for not being able to attend classes today with the rest of their counterparts.”

He said children should not be deprived of an education, and each day they remain at home they are being disadvantaged. He called on the administration to “#fixdis now!”