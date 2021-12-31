THA Minority Leader: 2022 a defining year to achieve goals

Tobago

Minority leader Kelvon Morris. FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS –

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is stepping into 2022 with new focus and resolve.

In his New Year’s message, Morris said the new year provides the opportunity for a fresh start, new beginnings and redefined purpose towards success.

“No matter the challenges of the years gone by, the failures, the missed opportunities, the heartbreak or pain, make 2022 a defining year to start anew, leaving old habits behind, and embracing new approaches towards achieving your goals.” ​​

He sympathised with those who experienced loss as a result of the pandemic.

“As the New Year looms, our grief and that of our neighbours, friends and relatives become increasingly overwhelming. It compels us to reassess the personal decisions we must make to actively protect our loved ones. We must choose wisely and based on the collective good of our people.”

He said now more than ever, citizens are called to make decisions for the greater good of nation and even self.

“We are called to take our health as our personal responsibility, and we can protect ourselves and our family by being vaccinated. Vaccines save lives, as they have in the past, and have been proven with this pandemic across the world.”

He said as a nation, people must place great value on the combined benefit of their actions and move away from thinking selfishly.

“We must stand united and in support of all efforts that are good for our social and economic development, irrespective of political affiliation.”

He added: “I wish to reiterate my call for each of us to be our brother’s keeper as much as possible. In our various spaces, spare no effort in giving to the less fortunate no matter how small, because a little goes a very long way. This pandemic has taught us that no man is an island, and we all need one another.

“As representatives of the people, we must pay even more attention to the voices that continue to echo throughout, because ultimately the voice of the people is the voice of God.

“Together, let us make 2022 a defining year for our island of Tobago and the country Trinidad and Tobago.”