THA in talks on ’embassy’ in Trinidad

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – David Reid

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told Newsday on Wednesday that the THA was involved in talks to lease a building in Port of Spain to serve as an “embassy” of sorts.

He said it will assist Tobagonians in Trinidad and encourage investment in Tobago and market its goods and services.

Newsday asked about a building at 22-24 Pembroke Street, Port of Spain. He confirmed the THA was interested in it.

“The THA is in negotiations with the proprietors for the property.”

Augustine said in his recent THA budget speech he had said Tobago wished to set up an outpost outside Tobago, just as the Scottish Government had set up Scotland House in London.

The website of Scotland House says it was set up in 2017 to facilitate more trade, investment and collaboration opportunities for its members in London and beyond.

Of the proposed Tobago “embassy,” Augustine said, “This will facilitate the provision of services of the THA to Tobagonians living in Trinidad, marketing of Tobago, attraction of investments et cetera.”

Augustine said the THA’s chief administrator was organising on behalf of the THA, in a process that was not yet complete, but needed some time.

“The last report I received is that the proprietors are currently completing fixes to the property to make it usable. I can get an update on the project from the chief administrator later this week.”