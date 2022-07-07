THA health secretary: Don’t throw away masks yet

News

Customers wear masks as they wait in a line outside Scotiabank, Gulf City mall, Lowlands. FILE PHOTO –

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael is welcoming the end of the mask mandate but warned that not everyone should take off their masks.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, at the weekly Wednesday covid19 virtual press conference, said that effective July 17, the wearing of masks in public will no longer be mandatory.

In an immediate response, BYisrael said the proposed lifting of the mask restrictions in TT does not come as a surprise.

“In many parts of the world mask wearing has been optional and that’s because several things have happened as it relates to the virus.”

She said a large percentage of the population has gained immunity from covid19 either through vaccination or natural immunity after being infected.

“The other thing that has happened is that the virus itself seems to be getting weaker so even if people get infected and people are still getting infected, they seem to not be getting very sick, which means they’re not been hospitalised, they’re not dying – we’re certainly not seeing the rates of severe infections or even deaths.

“With those two things happening, the world is returning to pre-covid19 normal and TT has to follow.”

But BYisrael said she agreed with the caution to individuals in special categories who are advised to keep wearing their masks in certain settings.

“If you are working in an old people’s home or if you are in a health facility, you should keep wearing your mask. Those things are important because we’re still seeing individuals who are getting sick. Who get infected and get sick are still the very old with comorbidities, so we still need to protect those individuals even though we seem to be shifting outside of the pandemic phase.”

BYisrael said there are still some covid19 measures that should remain.

“We need to just continue to be careful, we need to continue ensuring that if we are sick, in particular, that we do not go to work and we do not go out and infect others. So we need to not give up all of our precautions and certainly we should keep washing our hands, still keep social distancing, still keeping doing those other things because that is what is required to ensure that we stay safe. “

Tobago Business Chamber president Martin George shared similar sentiments.

“It is wonderful because we have to get with the times, we have to keep in step with the rest of the world. The world has moved past covid19, covid19 is no longer an excuse or a reason to keep businesses from functioning properly or from having society carrying out their normal activities. So this is quite welcome news for us as a business chamber.”

He also advised the public to keep practising basic hygiene.

“Some of them one would have thought obvious, but it looked like some people needed to be told or even reminded that washing your hands frequently, making sure you cough into either the crook of your elbow or into a napkin or tissue or handkerchief, avoiding persons who are exhibiting symptoms of sneezing, coughing, runny nose and ensuring basically that you try to keep your own standards of personal health and hygiene.”

He said once that is done, “we would definitely be in a better place.”