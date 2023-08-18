THA Health Secretary denies political victimisation claim

News

Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael – THA

THA Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael has denied PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis’s claims of “political victimisation” after a contract at her division was not renewed.

BYisrael was responding to the accusation that she fired a contract worker in her division. Speaking at a PNM press conference earlier this week, Dennis said the action was tantamount to “wickedness and spite.”

Speaking with Newsday, BYisrael said the claims were false.

“Of course not. If any employee or former employee has an issue, they can bring it to the attention of the administrator or myself.”

She said the current administration was simply following human resource protocols that were already in place.

“The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection utilises the approved HR policies and practices that this administration met when we became the executive in December 2021.”