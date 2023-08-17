THA Health Secretary denies firing contract worker

News

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael. – File photo/David Reid

THA SECRETARY of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael has denied firing a contract worker in the division.

During a news conference on Wednesday at the PNM Tobago Council’s headquarters in Scarborough, political leader Ancil Dennis accused BYisrael of terminating the contract of a worker, contrary to the remits of her position.

BYisrael responded that all the policies the Farley Augustine-led administration found with respect to contract employment in the THA when it assumed office in December 2021 have been maintained.

On Thursday, BYisrael told Newsday via WhatsApp, “The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection utilises the approved HR policies and practices of the division. These are the same policies and practices that this administration met when we became the executive in December 2021.”

Dennis claimed the contracts of many Tobagonians working in the THA have been terminated since the Augustine administration took office.