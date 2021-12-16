THA ex-finance secretary to address ‘spurious claims’ of empty coffers

News

Joel Jack. – PHOTO COURTESY PNM/Philbert Williams

Former Tobago House of Assembly secretary of Finance and the Economy Joel Jack will issue a statement soon responding to what he described as “spurious claims” by newly elected Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on the assembly’s current financial status.

On Wednesday, during a post-Executive Council media briefing, Augustine accused the PNM administration of leaving Tobago and the assembly in a black hole.

Contacted for comment, Jack said, “I am currently reviewing the spurious claims by the chief secretary and I will be issuing a statement.”

After an assessment of the assembly’s finances, Augustine, who is also Secretary for Finance, Trade and the Economy, complained the THA has limited funds left to cover its expenses until the end of the financial quarter.

He said the assembly received its disbursement from the Central Government for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (October-December) of $558,750,000, but received the last subvention only a few days ago.

He also said the $163 million of $300 million in bond financing received from the Ministry of Finance in May has been used up.

Unspent balances now stand at $50,506,501.

Newsday is also working to get responses from Minority leader Kelvon Morris, former chief secretary Ancil Dennis and PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine.